Updated Information

This story was updated Wednesday to add reports of accidents, including one person killed on I-70 near Rocheport.  

Snow overnight left roads slick Wednesday, with reports of numerous accidents, including one that closed I-70 westbound at the Missouri River bridge near Rocheport. 

Missouri State Highway Patrol tweeted that the accident was a "fatality crash involving SUV & Tractor Trailer on Rocheport Bridge - westbound."

The patrol tweeted around 9:40 a.m. that all lanes were open for traffic. One westbound lane had been reopened to traffic shortly before 9 a.m., according to a tweet from Missouri Department of Transportation. 

Between 5:30-8:30 a.m., Boone County Fire and Rescue dispatch reported 18 responses for vehicle accidents. 

Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F noted several slide-offs and crashes on both southbound and northbound U.S. 63 near Ashland. 

Columbia snow plow crews reported at 7 p.m. Tuesday to begin preparing for snow and potential slick conditions, according to a news release from the city. They were expected to work through Wednesday morning. 

The National Weather Service had predicted 2 inches of accumulation overnight and issued a weather advisory for mid-Missouri, according to the release. 

Residents were urged to drive with caution. 

