Authorities have detained a man for his suspected involvement in a shooting that injured one person.
TC Lee Littrice, 20, has been charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. Authorities allege he drove the car used in an April 2 shooting near Woodlake Apartments.
Upon arriving at the scene, officers found blood and shell casings. Police were also dispatched to a local hospital, where they located the gunshot victim.
The victim told officers that he had met with a man he knew as "TC" — who authorities believe to be Littrice — to buy marijuana. Another man the victim didn't know allegedly came with "TC" as well.
It was that second suspect who shot the victim before Littrice allegedly drove off. The suspect said he returned fire, hitting the passenger side of the car.
The victim shared the phone number he had for "TC," which investigators then matched to Littrice. Using this information, officers found police records listing Littrice as the owner of a white vehicle that matched the victim's description.
That vehicle was found by a Columbia police Street Crimes Detective on Wednesday. Officers followed and eventually stopped the vehicle, which Littrice was driving, and found an apparent bullet hole in the passenger side of the vehicle.
As of Friday, Littrice was being held in Boone County Jail without bond. His next court date is scheduled for May 12.