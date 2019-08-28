One person was seriously injured in a Tuesday crash just west of Highway 163 on Route K.
Both Gregory D. Haynes, 41, of Columbia and Sarah F. Perry, 61, of Columbia were driving alone when Haynes' vehicle crossed the center line and hit Perry's vehicle, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Haynes was driving east, and Perry was driving west.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts. They were taken by ambulance to University Hospital. Perry was in serious condition Wednesday, and Haynes' condition was not available, according to an MU Health Care spokesperson.
Supervising editor is Hannah Hoffmeister.