One person was shot in the leg Saturday night during a home invasion in East Columbia.
Police responded at around 10:20 p.m to a residence in the 1100 block of Eastland Circle, according to a news release from the Columbia Police Department.
The victim's wound was not life-threatening, and police officers applied a tourniquet before the victim was taken to a local emergency room.
According to the release, an initial investigation revealed the following details:
Four male suspects entered the residence and ordered the people inside to get on the floor. The suspects claimed to be with the FBI, but were not wearing clothing that identified them as law enforcement. They took property that belonged to the gunshot victim and left in a vehicle described as a red truck.
"When we enter a home for enforcement action, law enforcement will always be clearly identifiable as police," Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones said in the release. "We will identify and arrest those who are responsible and would appreciate any help the community can provide."
The police department asked anyone with information to please contact the department at 573-874-7652 or, to remain anonymous, Crimestoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477).