Columbia police officers responded to a call of shots fired Friday evening on the 2500 block of Shepard Blvd. in southeast Columbia.
Officers found evidence of shots being fired at the scene, according to a news release from the Columbia Police Department.
Later, an 18-year-old arrived at a local emergency room with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his arm.
Police spokesman Steven Sapp said in an email that the two incidents were related.
Police said there was no suspect or further information to provide as the investigation is ongoing, according to a news release.
Police asked anyone with information about this incident to please contact the Columbia Police Department at 573.874.7652 or Crimestoppers at 573.875.TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.