A shooting in downtown Columbia early Saturday injured one and led to an arrest, according to Columbia police.
Officers responded to a report of disturbance and shots fired at approximately 12:41 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Tenth and Broadway, according to a news release. They found one adult male victim at the scene, who had several gunshot wounds and was transported to a hospital. Shell casings were also found in the area.
A pursuit of the vehicle described by witnesses at the scene ended in the 4400 block of Santa Barbara Drive, where officers took a suspect into custody. Members of the Boone County Sheriff's Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol also participated in the pursuit.
Charges are pending against Chad L. Thomas, 30, according to police, and an investigation is ongoing.
The Saturday morning shooting is the third in Columbia this week. One person was shot and injured early Tuesday near Clinkscales Road, and the victim of a Tuesday night shooting at Douglass Park later died of injuries. Murder charges have been filed in connection with the Douglass Park shooting, police said Wednesday.