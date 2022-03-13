A 22-year-old man was injured in a burglary on Godas Drive in northeast Columbia early Sunday morning.
The injury was not life-threatening.
Columbia police responded to a reported burglary with a weapon at 3:13 a.m. and found the man with a gunshot wound to the leg, according to a news release. He was transferred to a local hospital for treatment.
There was no information about suspects available Sunday morning.
Police ask that anyone with information about the incident call (573) 874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-8477 to remain anonymous.