One man was injured in a Saturday night shooting in Columbia.
Columbia police officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 2600 block of Eastwood Drive around 7 p.m. Saturday. At that time, one man had reportedly been shot and had already sought treatment at a local hospital.
An updated condition report on the victim was not released as of Sunday afternoon, nor was any suspect information. The investigation is ongoing, and more information might become available at a later time.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact CPD at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477 to remain anonymous.