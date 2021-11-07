A Columbia police foot patrol responded to the sound several gunshots at about 12 a.m. Saturday night around North Blvd. and N. Eighth Street.
Evidence, including damage to multiple vehicles, confirmed shots had been fired, the Columbia police said in a news release.
An adult female connected to the shooting was treated by a local hospital with a gunshot wound. She was a walk-in patient according to the news release.
Police do not have a suspect or description currently.
The Columbia Police Department is asking people with information about the incident to call 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477 to remain anonymous.