Columbia police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting that left one man injured and triggered an MU Alert.
Police responded to the downtown intersection of Ninth and Cherry streets around 1:45 a.m. Sunday, according to a Columbia Police Department news release.
One man had been transported to a hospital in a personal vehicle and was in stable condition Sunday.
Officers arrested two 20-year-old Jefferson City residents in connection to the shooting, one on charges of assault and unlawful use of a weapon, and the other on charges of disturbing the peace.
An MU Alert about the incident reported off-campus gun shots and instructed recipients to stay away from the area.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Columbia police at (573) 874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-8477 to remain anonymous.