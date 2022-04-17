Columbia police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting that left one man injured and triggered an MU Alert.

Police responded to the downtown intersection of Ninth and Cherry streets around 1:45 a.m. Sunday, according to a Columbia Police Department news release.

One man had been transported to a hospital in a personal vehicle and was in stable condition Sunday.

Officers arrested two 20-year-old Jefferson City residents in connection to the shooting, one on charges of assault and unlawful use of a weapon, and the other on charges of disturbing the peace. 

An MU Alert about the incident reported off-campus gun shots and instructed recipients to stay away from the area.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Columbia police at (573) 874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-8477 to remain anonymous.

  • Higher Education Reporter. Reach him on Twitter @byEliHoff, at hoff.eli@outlook.com or in the newsroom at (573) 882-5720.

  • Assistant city editor, spring 2021. Studying print and digital news journalism. Reach me at skylarlaird@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

