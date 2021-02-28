One person was injured in an assault around 10 p.m. Saturday on Hirth Avenue in north Columbia, according to a news release.
Columbia police arrested one person.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment Saturday night. No further information was available on his condition Sunday afternoon.
Terence Lashae, 36, was taken into custody at the Boone County Jail on suspicion of first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon, according to the release.
He was still in the jail Sunday morning, according to the Boone County Jail list of detainees.
Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or, to remain anonymous, CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477.