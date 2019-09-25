Another person was killed Wednesday night in a shooting in Columbia.
This is the sixth shooting death in Columbia in the month of September.
Columbia Police responded to a shots heard call at McBaine Avenue and Duncan Street around 8:13 p.m. Wednesday night, according to a statement from the Columbia Police Department.
Emergency personnel transported the victim to University Hospital for advanced medical care. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The victim has been identified as James D. Hickem, 23, of Columbia, according to the statement. Columbia Police detectives and the Forensic Evidence Unit gathered evidence at the scene.
There is no suspect, or further information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or, to remain anonymous, CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS.