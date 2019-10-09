A two-month bridge replacement project was completed this week, and a one-week lane closure is slated to begin Monday.
The East St. Charles Road bridge, located at the intersection of North Dozier Station Road, has been under construction since Aug. 14, closing all through traffic between Glendale Drive and Route Z.
The construction was expected to take nine weeks but was completed in eight. The bridge opened to all traffic Wednesday, according to a news release from the Boone County Resource Management Department.
The replacement of the bridge was done by Gene Haile Excavating Inc.
Beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, Taos Construction will close the westbound lane of Ashland Road. Two-way traffic will be maintained with flaggers. The work is expected to be completed by 4:30 p.m. Oct 21.
The purpose of closure is to determine the location of a waterline leak, according to a news release from the city of Columbia.
Pedestrians, motorists and nonmotorized transportation users are urged to exercise caution when traveling in work zones.
Supervising editor is Tynan Stewart.