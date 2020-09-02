Public Works crews for the city will be cutting back vegetation on Thursday that causes sight restrictions along the west side of south Rock Quarry Road between east Nifong Boulevard and Juniper Drive.

This will cause the closure of the southbound lane of Rock Quarry Road, but the work should be done by the end of the day. 

Workers will be present to assist with traffic flow, and people are urged to be cautious when driving through the area..

Since September 2015, there have been five crashes in the area but none within the past year, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Maps.

  • Public Life reporter, fall 2020 Studying International Digital/Print Journalism Reach me at dneumaier@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

