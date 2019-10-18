One man was arrested and charged after a car crash Thursday on U.S. 63 and East Broadway left one woman dead, according to a news release from the Columbia Police Department. 

Talon Kobush has been charged with one count of leaving the scene of an accident and one count of involuntary manslaughter, as well as two counts of possession of a controlled substance. 

Brady Wiler was driving south on the ramp from East Broadway to U.S. 63 when Kobush hit the back of the trailer he was towing, according to the release. Sarah Bounds was a passenger in Kobush's car at the time of the crash. 

Both Kobush, 20, and Bounds, 25, were taken to University Hospital, where Bounds died later as a result of her injuries, according to the release. Wiler, 23, sustained no injuries in the crash. 

Neither Bounds nor Kobush were wearing seat belts during the crash, according to the release. 

Kobush is being held in the Boone County Jail with a bail of $20,000. 

  • Public Health and Safety reporter, Fall 2019. Studying magazine editing. Reach me at sarah.straughn@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 573-882-5700.

