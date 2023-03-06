One person died Monday due to a vehicle collision in south Columbia , said Christian Tabak, Columbia Police Department spokesperson.
The crash involved a motorcycle and an SUV, according to KOMU 8 reporting.
This story was updated at 2:37 p.m. with additional information from the Columbia Police Department.
The intersection of West Nifong Boulevard and Bethel Street closed around 12:30 p.m., according to a tweet from Boone County Joint Communications. Police responded to a report of a vehicle collision at 12:24, Tabak said.
The crash occurred near the intersection of Nifong Boulevard and Baurichter Drive. Westbound traffic from Bethel Street was entirely blocked off, while eastbound traffic from Forum Boulevard was allowed to flow with some direction from police.
It is unclear how long traffic will be blocked off, but police are working as quickly as they can, Tabak said.
The other party in the crash did not need treatment from emergency medical services, he added.
This story will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.
