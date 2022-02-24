One person died in a single-vehicle crash south of Ashland on Thursday night.
The crash occurred on northbound U.S. 63 around 7:43 p.m., according to a tweet from Boone County Joint Communications.
There were no passengers in the vehicle, according to a tweet from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
State troopers were investigating the crash Thursday night. The highway patrol will release more information as it becomes available, according to the tweet.