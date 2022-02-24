One person died in a single-vehicle crash south of Ashland on Thursday night. 

The crash occurred on northbound U.S. 63 around 7:43 p.m., according to a tweet from Boone County Joint Communications.

There were no passengers in the vehicle, according to a tweet from the Missouri State Highway Patrol. 

State troopers were investigating the crash Thursday night. The highway patrol will release more information as it becomes available, according to the tweet.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant city editor, spring 2021. Studying print and digital news journalism. Reach me at skylarlaird@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

Recommended for you