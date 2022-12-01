One person died after a car crash that occurred around 2 p.m. Thursday, according to the Columbia Police Department. 

The crash was on East Broadway near Keene Street and blocked both lanes of traffic for about two hours. At 4:15 p.m., the crash was cleared and the road was re-opened, according to a tweet from the Missouri Department of Transportation Central District. 

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Community reporter, fall 2022. Studying journalism focused on reporting and writing. Reach me at olivia.rodriguez@mail.missouri.edu

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at mcb547@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

Recommended for you