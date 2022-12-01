One person died after a car crash that occurred around 2 p.m. Thursday, according to the Columbia Police Department.
The crash was on East Broadway near Keene Street and blocked both lanes of traffic for about two hours. At 4:15 p.m., the crash was cleared and the road was re-opened, according to a tweet from the Missouri Department of Transportation Central District.
The identity of the deceased will be announced once next of kin is notified.
One person was also injured in the crash. The injured person was taken to a local hospital and the injuries were not severe, said Christian Tabak, public information officer for Columbia police. The identity of the injured party is unknown at this time.
"Our traffic unit is still investigating the exact nature of the crash, but it does involve two vehicles," Tabak said in an interview. "As far as directions, who is the offending party, all those details, our traffic unit is still in the midst of sorting that out."
Tabak said further details of the accident will be released as the investigation continues.