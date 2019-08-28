One person was shot and taken to the hospital Wednesday night.
Columbia Police Lt. Robert Fox confirmed one person was taken by EMS to the hospital. Fox said the injury was serious, but he did not know the person's condition. He also did not know which hospital the person was taken to.
Fox said he expects the department to make an arrest within two to three hours.
Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the crime scene near Claudell Lane and Spencer Avenue around 8:20 p.m.
Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F also told KOMU 8 News the Boone County Sheriff's Department took multiple people into custody, but neither CPD nor the sheriff's department would provide details.