One person was shot and taken to the hospital Wednesday night.

Columbia Police Lt. Robert Fox confirmed one person was taken by EMS to the hospital. Fox said the injury was serious, but he did not know the person's condition. He also did not know which hospital the person was taken to.

Fox said he expects the department to make an arrest within two to three hours.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the crime scene near Claudell Lane and Spencer Avenue around 8:20 p.m.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F also told KOMU 8 News the Boone County Sheriff's Department took multiple people into custody, but neither CPD nor the sheriff's department would provide details. 

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.