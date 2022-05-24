The characters in this year's One Read book can discover their life's potential for a mere two dollars and a swab of DNA.
When a mysterious machine appears in a small Louisiana town, they are faced with the question of how big they can dream.
“The Big Door Prize," by M.O. Walsh touches on teen mental health, loss and grief, but manages to stay lighthearted, said Lauren Williams, One Read co-chair.
"It's quirky, it's charming," she said. "I think the community is looking for something that's entertaining and heartwarming."
One Read is a community-wide reading program coordinated by Daniel Boone Regional Library and co-sponsored by local business, agencies, academic institutions and other groups to encourage adults of all ages to read and discuss a single book together, according to a news release.
The program is in its 21st year.
“It is an opportunity for people to have civil dialogue, engagement and conversation with each other using the book as the vehicle,” Williams said.
Williams has been with One Read for 12 years and said the program is one of her favorite things she gets to do as a librarian because of how involved the community is.
In the recent past, the program has seen drops in turnout because of COVID-19, but Williams said she expects higher numbers this year. This is because program coordinators will hold more in-person events, alongside virtual options.
On the schedule this year is a book discussion led by Mayor Barbara Buffaloe and an art exhibit. A discussion with the author of "The Big Door Prize" will be held in-person Sept. 27.
“We expect it to be pretty popular,” Kirk Henley, One Read co-chair, said.
Many of the program’s events will be held in September, dubbed “One Read month,” but the program encourages members of the community to read the book throughout the summer.
“This is a great Memorial Day weekend read, and we’ve got plenty of copies at all of our branches,” Williams said. “So pick it up and then join us in September for the events.”