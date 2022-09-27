M.O. Walsh strummed along to “Far From Me” by John Prine at the first in-person One Read event since 2019. The crowd at Columbia College’s Launer Auditorium sang along after Walsh revealed how Prine’s music influenced the plot of his novel “The Big Door Prize.”
“My intention for this book was to write something hopeful,” Walsh said. He described how the metaphors and literary elements of Prine’s music helped him in his writing process and inspired the title for which his book is named.
One Read, a community-wide reading initiative promoted by the Daniel Boone Regional Library, has been a staple in Columbia since 2002. The library invites locals every year to submit books that the community should read for the next year. A panel narrows the list down to two titles for public vote, according to Mitzi St. John, public relations manager for the library. “The Big Door Prize” ultimately won over local readers.
The novel’s premise involves a mysterious booth that appeared in a local grocery store that persuades users to pay $2 and provide a DNA swab. In return, they receive a glimpse at their true life potential. This machine upends the town as people scramble to readjust their lives according to their new prophecy. “Most people walking around the earth probably have some ability that they are completely unaware of,” Walsh said of his inspiration behind his latest novel.
“I hope one of the things that the book (does is) … reminds you that who you are is incredibly valuable,” Walsh concluded.
“The Big Door Prize” is being worked into a series on Apple TV+.
An additional One Read event is scheduled for the runner-up book, “Deacon King Kong” by James McBride. The discussion is slated from noon to 1 p.m. on Oct. 6 in the Children’s Program Room of the Columbia Public Library.