M.O. Walsh strummed along to “Far From Me” by John Prine at the first in-person One Read event since 2019. The crowd at Columbia College’s Launer Auditorium sang along after Walsh revealed how Prine’s music influenced the plot of his novel “The Big Door Prize.”

“My intention for this book was to write something hopeful,” Walsh said. He described how the metaphors and literary elements of Prine’s music helped him in his writing process and inspired the title for which his book is named.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Higher Education reporter, fall 2022 Studying journalism and Spanish Reach me at jgwmfn@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at sofizeman@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you