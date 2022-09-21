The Daniel Boone Regional Library hosted a panel that focused on teen mental health and resources for support Wednesday night at the Boone County History & Culture Center.

The event, “I’m Listening: A One Read Panel on Teen Mental Health,” featured panelists Tina Edholm, an MU Extension field specialist in human development, and Heather Harlan, a public health educator with the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services. Katherine Cox-Littrell, a senior at Rock Bridge High School, was also a panelist.

