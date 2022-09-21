The Daniel Boone Regional Library hosted a panel that focused on teen mental health and resources for support Wednesday night at the Boone County History & Culture Center.
The event, “I’m Listening: A One Read Panel on Teen Mental Health,” featured panelists Tina Edholm, an MU Extension field specialist in human development, and Heather Harlan, a public health educator with the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services. Katherine Cox-Littrell, a senior at Rock Bridge High School, was also a panelist.
The panel was held as part of the library’s One Read program, and participants discussed this year’s book “The Big Door Prize.” The book explores questions of identity and mental health in the aftermath of a mysterious booth that appears at a local Louisiana grocery store that promises to reveal people’s true callings in life.
Kim Dude-Lammy is president of Children’s Grove, a local organization that works to support the mental health and well-being of children in Columbia. Dude-Lammy moderated the panel, which she said in an interview tackles a pressing issue.
“I think the mental health of our youth is at an all-time vulnerable state,” Dude-Lammy said. “I think it’s important that we as friends and parents and grandparents learn what the warning signs are, and learn what we can do to help youth and what resources are available.”
After an introduction from Dude-Lammy, Harlan used her individual time during the panel to engage the audience through discussion about neurological changes in teens’ brains, as well as a song where she had the audience sing the phrase “what’s rewarded gets repeated, yes it’s true” with her.
Edholm followed after Harlan with an interactive discussion about “The Big Door Prize.” Edholm teaches mental health first aid classes, one focused on teens and one in general, through MU Extension. She shared lessons from these classes with the audience, teaching them the “ALGI” method to help someone struggling: approach, listen and give reassurance and info.
Cox-Littrell brought a youth perspective to the panel, where she discussed how teens today are “being exposed to a lot more not super great things.”
She also criticized the lack of mental health professionals and resources in Columbia Public Schools. Citing her own experiences, Cox-Littrell said the limited number of guidance counselors with proper training to help students struggling with mental illness, combined with large student bodies at each high school, makes it incredibly difficult to access resources or care.
“There’s not a lot of action. There’s a lot of talk,” she said. “We’re not seeing that action deliver, especially in CPS schools.”
The panel ended with a short Q&A session, where panelists answered questions from the audience, such as how parents can help their kids who may be struggling.
Cox-Littrell said she thinks parents need to listen to their kids to notice changes, and at the end of each day, parents should ask themselves if they learned anything new about their kid that day.
Harlan added that the state needs to put more funding toward mental health programs, and a lack of child analysts and psychologists is to blame for backlogs and long wait times for people who need appointments.
Despite the discussion about a lack of mental health resources, the panelists all emphasized the ability to make change on an individual scale by reaching out to those around them who they believe may be struggling.
“You can make a difference in the life of a young person,” Edholm said in an interview. “The One Read book gives us lots of examples of mental health challenges that our young people are going through.”
Edholm also said youth mental health is coming to the forefront of conversation and hoped the panel could encourage community engagement on this topic.
“If we can learn from that and create a better space for our youth, that’s really what is important,” she said.