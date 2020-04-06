Daniel Boone Regional Library has opened the voting for this year's One Read book.
The public will be able to vote between the titles "A Gentleman in Moscow" by Amor Towles and "The Last Days of Night" by Graham Moore, according to a news release from the library.
The One Read program is an annual community discussion around one single book, organized by the library and co-sponsored by local businesses, agencies and academic institutions.
A panel of community members started out with 160 suggestions in January, narrowed them to 10 and came down to a final two to be voted on by the public, according to a library news release.
"A Gentleman in Moscow," tells the story of a count sentenced to house arrest by a Bolshevik tribunal in the early 1920s. In the book, he tells his and his daughter Nina's story from his attic. The narrative has elements of political history and a warm sense of family and home, the release notes.
"The Last Days of Night," tells the story of the so-called "war of currents." Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse fight for the patent of their creations during the the 1890s. The novel is a historical thriller with hints of romance.
“This year, we’re seeing the battle of historical fiction,“ said Lauren Williams, One Read program co-chair, in a press release. “Both have received high praise around the country and have been translated into several different languages. It will be a tough choice.”
Voting can be done anytime between now and April 24 online at oneread.dbrl.org.