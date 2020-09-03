A person received life-threatening injuries when two cars collided Wednesday at W. Green Meadows Road and Green Meadows Circle.
The accident occurred at 4:49 pm. when a vehicle driven by Hannah I. Jawad, 21, crossed into the westbound lane and struck another vehicle head on, according to a news release from Columbia Police Department.
Nicholas B. Schneider, the driver of the other vehicle, was severely injured and was transported to a local hospital to treat life-threatening injuries. Schneider was wearing a seat belt, police said.
Jawad and passenger Jordan A. Farrar were in a vehicle going east on West Green Meadows Road near Green Meadows Circle, while Schnieder was going west on Green Meadows Road near Troyer Drive when the collision occurred, according to the news release.
Jawad and Farrar were not wearing seat belts but did not suffer any injuries.
The police department opened an investigation, and as of Thursday morning, had no more information about Schneider's condition.