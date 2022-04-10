One individual suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting late Saturday afternoon.

When Columbia police officers arrived at the 4600 block of Orchard Lane around 4 p.m., the victim had already been transported to a local hospital via a personal vehicle.

Currently, the victim's condition is uncertain and there is no suspect information available.

The investigation is ongoing. More information may become available from the Columbia police at a later time.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Police Department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477 to remain anonymous.

  • K-12 education reporter, spring 2022 Studying journalism and minoring in sociology and Italian. Reach me at maggietrovato@mail.missouri.edu

  • K-12 Education reporter, studying investigative journalism and sociology. Reach me at jessicablakereports@gmail.com, on Twitter @JessicaEBlake or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

