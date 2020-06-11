Columbia police have identified the two men suspected of a Wednesday night burglary in the 6000 block of Bentpath Drive.
The armed resident shot and killed Darion J. Logan, 27, of Columbia, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a statement from the Columbia Police Department.
The second man, who was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for a gunshot wound was identified as Fabian D. Goldman, 28, of Columbia.
Because the two men were "in the commission of committing a felony" while Logan was killed, Goldman has been charged with second-degree murder and first-degree burglary, police said.
Goldman is being held without bail at the Boone County Jail, according to online jail records.
Columbia police had responded to a burglary in process in the 6000 block of Bentpath Drive where two intruders entered a home. The armed resident fired several shots in self defense.
Officers at the scene confirmed evidence of gunfire and damage to the residence. The case is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Columbia Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 573-875-TIPS(8477) or 875tips.com to remain anonymous.