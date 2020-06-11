Updated Information

This story was updated at 2:30 p.m. Thursday with the identities of those involved in the home invasion. 

Columbia police have identified the two men suspected of a Wednesday night burglary in the 6000 block of Bentpath Drive.

The armed resident shot and killed Darion J. Logan, 27, of Columbia, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a statement from the Columbia Police Department.

The second man, who was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for a gunshot wound was identified as Fabian D. Goldman, 28, of Columbia.

Because the two men were "in the commission of committing a felony" while Logan was killed, Goldman has been charged with second-degree murder and first-degree burglary, police said.

Goldman is being held without bail at the Boone County Jail, according to online jail records.

Columbia police had responded to a burglary in process in the 6000 block of Bentpath Drive where two intruders entered a home. The armed resident fired several shots in self defense.

Officers at the scene confirmed evidence of gunfire and damage to the residence. The case is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Columbia Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 573-875-TIPS(8477) or 875tips.com to remain anonymous.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.