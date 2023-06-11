 Skip to main content
‘One, two, have fun!’: Soap Box Derby steers into downtown Columbia

Rain drizzled on small kayak-shaped cars decorated with stickers, letters and sponsor logos as families arrived on East Broadway. The street was unusually quiet for a Sunday morning; free of traffic, yet full of excitement — the calm before the chaos.

It was the morning of the 2023 Mid Missouri Soap Box Derby in Columbia and the race would start in 30 minutes. More than 50 children over the age of seven raced down a hill in makeshift cars in the annual race sponsored by the Downtown Optimist Club.

Juniper Harris prepares for her heat

Juniper Harris prepares for her heat against Caleb Rice on Sunday in downtown Columbia. The racers competed across three different divisions — stock, superstock and masters.
Brothers Lawton Arnold, left, and Lane climb

Brothers Lawton Arnold, left, and Lane climb into their cars before their heat on Sunday in downtown Columbia. The cars are released from the ramp to roll to the end of the track. The first car to cross the finish line moves further along in the bracket.
Lawton Arnold peers out of his masters car

Lawton Arnold peers out of his masters car after his family helped him inside on Sunday in downtown Columbia. The division winners of the Mid Missouri Soap Box Derby moved on to compete in the world championship finals in Akron, Ohio.
Clay Sibit speeds down the track

Clay Sibit speeds down the track on Sunday in downtown Columbia. Family members helped the racers before and during the derby as pit crews.
Corinna Debord, left, and Max Hawkins

Corinna Debord, left, and Max Hawkins sit together in between heats on Sunday in downtown Columbia. Spectators blew whistles as the cars accelerated down the hills to cheer on the racers.
Ja’Marion Mayes rolls down

Ja’Marion Mayes rolls down the track on Sunday in downtown Columbia. The Downtown Optimist Club, who hosted the event, provided all the cars to the participants. “You don’t have to build or buy your own car,” Jerry Sullivan, the club’s president, said. “That means anyone can participate.”
A pedestrian watches as Corinna Debora

A pedestrian watches as Corinna Debora collides with a traffic cone on Sunday in downtown Columbia. About 50 racers participated in the derby.

 

