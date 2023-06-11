‘One, two, have fun!’: Soap Box Derby steers into downtown Columbia

Lawton Arnold peers out of his masters car after his family helped him inside on Sunday in downtown Columbia. The division winners of the Mid Missouri Soap Box Derby moved on to compete in the world championship finals in Akron, Ohio.
Brothers Lawton Arnold, left, and Lane climb into their cars before their heat on Sunday in downtown Columbia. The cars are released from the ramp to roll to the end of the track. The first car to cross the finish line moves further along in the bracket.
Ja’Marion Mayes rolls down the track on Sunday in downtown Columbia. The Downtown Optimist Club, who hosted the event, provided all the cars to the participants. “You don’t have to build or buy your own car,” Jerry Sullivan, the club’s president, said. “That means anyone can participate.”
Rain drizzled on small kayak-shaped cars decorated with stickers, letters and sponsor logos as families arrived on East Broadway. The street was unusually quiet for a Sunday morning; free of traffic, yet full of excitement — the calm before the chaos.
It was the morning of the 2023 Mid Missouri Soap Box Derby in Columbia and the race would start in 30 minutes. More than 50 children over the age of seven raced down a hill in makeshift cars in the annual race sponsored by the Downtown Optimist Club.
While some families rested under colorful canopy tents, other parents ran around in rain jackets preparing the cars, fixing wheels, checking brakes, testing helmets.
While most children were excited to go down the hill, some drivers were nervous.
Elyse Holmes, a 9-year-old racer, was excited about the race. But she was also worried about the competition, especially after advancing in the bracket.
Her grandmother compared the excitement of the race to rides at Disney World.
“Except in this one, there’s a winner and a loser,” Elyse said nervously.
Roll with science
Because the cars rely completely on gravity, several things factor into the speed of the car, including the weight distribution, the driver’s position, wind resistance, route and curves.
This is a great hands-on learning opportunity for the kids, co-race director Rick McKernan said.
“They don't realize it but they're learning several science principles,” McKernan said. The kids learn about aerodynamics, gravity, friction, wind resistance and different types of energy.
The chaos started with test runs where new participants got to race down the hill and feel the route, the possible potholes and their cars’ speed.
This needed to be done fast, with short 15-second breaks between racers. Any slow-downs would add 1-2 hours to the event.
The mechanics of the race
The process seems simple; two cars at a time are dragged to a ramp on the top of the hill and lined up in front of a barrier that’s controlled by a single lever.
Drivers in mint-colored shirts jumped on the ramp and into their cars leaning forward and fixing their gaze on the track.
“One, two, have fun!” the lever controller yelled as the cars rolled down the hill. The drivers can steer the car and use the break pod during the 30-second run.
Once the race is done, the cars are loaded on a metal trailer attached to a pick-up truck. The racers jump into the truck, which makes a loop around Broadway and returns the cars and racers to the beginning of the roughly 900-foot route.
The process repeats at least five times for every participant.
The race was a double elimination-style tournament. For every race, the drivers competed twice, switching lanes on Broadway to account for the track's impact on speed.
This year, 51 racers were scheduled to compete in the derby in three different divisions: stock, superstock and masters.
The first race was accompanied by a sprinkling rain, which was a change of scenery after last year’s sunshine.
“With the rain I’m a little bit more (nervous). My heart's beating because I've never done it in the rain,” racer Tegan Sibit, 13, said.
This was Tegan’s seventh time at the derby, and the second time competing in the masters division.
She only races pink cars. The top of her car is decorated with a breast cancer awareness ribbon sticker, in honor of her grandmother who died of breast cancer.
As she drove down the route in her first heat, her father watched her intensely with sparkling eyes.
“She knows what she’s doing,” he said proudly.
Tegan Sibit won the masters division of the race. Carmelina Parisio won the stock division and Juniper Harris won the superstock division.
The winners of each division get to race in the world championship finals in July in Akron, Ohio.
The community behind the wheel
Sponsored by the Downtown Optimist Club with the support of many local businesses, the race still relies on community members and parents during the event.
Cassy Hughes has volunteered for the derby for the past 10 years.
Hughes’ son has won the race once. Hughes said the club gave her family and other winners stipends to go to the finals in Akron, Ohio.
“I just felt grateful," Hughes said. "So I've been volunteering ever since.”
Hughes' daughter, Elyse Holmes, competed this year for the first time. Hughes' father drove down from Springfield, Illinois, to see his granddaughter race.
