Mengqi Ji Elledge, who was reported missing last Wednesday, disappeared from her home in Columbia without her passport, phone or 1-year-old daughter, her mother-in-law wrote in a Facebook post.
Now, a week after her husband filed a missing person report, police and her family are still searching for her.
Elledge, 28, was last seen in her home on the 2600 block of Eastwood Drive around 11:30 p.m. Oct. 8, according to a Columbia Police Department news release Friday. She was gone when her husband, Joe Elledge, woke up the next morning at 5 a.m. He reported her missing at 5:45 p.m. the same day, according to the release.
She has been registered into the national database as a missing person, the release read.
Elledge is a Chinese woman with brown eyes and black shoulder-length hair, according to the release. She is between 5-foot-1 and 5-3 and weighs about 105 pounds.
She received her master’s degree from MU in mechanical engineering, her mother-in-law Jean Elledge, said. She spent the last year as a stay-at-home mom and provided translating services part-time, she added.
She is also an artist and paints with acrylics often, Elledge said.
Mengqi Ji Elledge’s parents arrived in Columbia late Monday night, Elledge said. They are working with detectives to provide information to aid police in finding their daughter.
“That’s what we’re prioritizing now,” Jean Elledge said.
There is no additional information about the case, said Jeff Pitts, a CPD spokesman.
When dealing with missing person cases, the Columbia Police Department “does not consider any report of a missing person to be routine and assumes that the missing person is in need of immediate assistance until an investigation reveals otherwise,” according to the department’s Policy Manual.
The manual does not specify that a certain time period must pass before an investigation begins.
Mengqi Ji Elledge’s husband, Joe, said he believes the police are doing a good job with the investigation.
He has posted flyers in Columbia listing his phone number with his wife’s photo and description and said he talked to news stations about his wife and her case.
Mengqi Ji Elledge is a “big part of our lives,” her mother-in-law said.
“We miss her greatly, and we’re praying that she’s safe,” she added.
Anyone with information regarding Mengqi Ji Elledge’s case should call 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call Columbia police at 573-874-7652, according to the police news release.