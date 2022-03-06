A boho Broadway Boulevard storefront isn't just a dream anymore for local boutique owner Lauren Bailey.
Bailey and Blush Boutique will open at 913 E. Broadway at 10 a.m. March 12.
A Lake Saint Louis native, Bailey started her shop as an online-only business in April 2021, but an in-person storefront has been on her mind from the very beginning.
Her mom grew up near Columbia, and her dad went to law school at MU.
"Something was just basically calling me to Columbia," she said. "I couldn't even tell you what it was — just like a gut feeling."
Last year, Bailey's parents called the phone number on the "for rent" sign in the storefront's window when they visited town for an MU football game for the first time in about ten years. It was the first call the building received.
"The stars aligned," Bailey said. "It was totally fate."
The chic Bailey and Blush stock is modeled after the owner's personal fashion sense and has an intentionally vague target age.
"Everything that I have in the store right now, a college girl could 100% wear. But so could her mom," Bailey said.
The boutique will be located next to Hemp Hemp Hooray and across the street from Breeze Boutique.