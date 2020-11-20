Bray Avenue and Maplewood Drive feel the need for speed, and the City of Columbia wants to do something about it.
The Columbia Public Works Department has invited community members to give feedback for both Bray Avenue and Maplewood Drive at interested parties meetings online from Nov. 30 through Dec. 11.
According to a news release, Bray Avenue is fourth on the 2019 Neighborhood Traffic Management Program Priority List. The department is looking to install speed bumps to lower traffic speeds on Bray Avenue from South Fairview Road to Bray Court. The budget for this project is estimated at $25,000.
The department will also install speed bumps on Maplewood Drive from West Broadway to Stanford Drive, according to a separate news release. Maplewood Drive is sixth on the 2019 Neighborhood Traffic Management Program Priority List. The budget for this project is estimated at $30,000.
Between Nov. 30 and Dec. 11, citizens can review preliminary plans, contact Public Works staff with questions and comments and complete the interested parties comment form for Bray Avenue and Maplewood Drive.
Columbia Public Works staff may be contacted via phone at 874-2489 or via email at pubw@CoMo.gov. The completed interested parties comment form may be submitted via email or mailed to the city of Columbia Public Works Department, 701 E. Broadway. The city asks that interested parties include "Bray Avenue Traffic Calming" or "Maplewood Drive Traffic Calming" in the subject line.