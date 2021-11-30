CoMoGives, an annual online fundraiser supporting 148 mid-Missouri nonprofits, started its yearly fundraising campaign Tuesday.
People can donate entirely to one organization or they can choose to split their contribution between multiple, according to the CoMoGives website. The goal is to raise $1,250,000 by Dec. 31. It is run by the Community Foundation of Central Missouri and has helped hundreds of nonprofit organizations raise money over the past 8 years.
The campaign allows people to browse potential donees with ease, according a CoMoGives Facebook post, making it like "online shopping for a great cause."
All of the money raised, not including credit card fees, goes directly to the participating organizations. All donations are tax deductible and donors will receive an automatic email receipt for each CoMoGives transaction.
Last year, according to the campaign's Facebook page, the donations resulted in:
- 35,000 pounds of fresh produce.
- 350 pairs of shoes, purchased for low income public school students.
- 3,374 meals served to senior citizens.
- 500 nights of safe, emergency shelter provided for domestic and sexual abuse survivors.
- 144 homes funded in a new, affordable housing subdivision.
There are also ways to help without donating money, according to the CoMoGives website. People are encouraged to "Pledge their Time and Talents" by sharing and interacting with social media posts, hosting an event to raise donations or holding an online Peer-to-Peer fundraiser.