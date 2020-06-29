Boys & Girls Clubs of Columbia raised over $50,000 through a virtual telethon Saturday despite a citywide internet outage.

The eight-hour telethon, created by Columbia company Armchair Telethon, was streamed live on Youtube and Facebook with over 5,300 views.

The telethon provided a wide range of performing artists and information about the Boys & Girls Clubs of Columbia, according to a news release from Armchair Telethon.

"We had some minor freakouts when my internet went out while I was managing the whole event from my laptop," said Sean Spence, CEO of Armchair Telethon. "And then when performers started texting for help when their internet went out."

The company was able to find an alternative internet access provider and continued the event.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the fundraiser had to go online. The result was a big surprise, according to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Columbia. The organization said they initially hoped to raise about $47,000 but worried they would fall behind. 

With the help of the virtual telethon, Boys & Girls Clubs of Columbia received a lot more community attention and participation, the organization said.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • General reporter, summer 2020 Studying data journalism Reach me at jlx4y@mail.missouri.edu

  • As senior editor of the Missourian, Fred Anklam manages general assignment reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.