The 47th legislative seat is up for grabs as Chuck Bayse is not able to run again because of term limits.
John Martin
Residence: Columbia
Age: 53
Party: Republican
Occupation: Owner of Pro Pumping & Hydrojetting
Education: Bachelor of science in political science and economics from Southwest Baptist University, Masters of Divinity from Midwestern Baptist Seminary
Campaign website: martinfor47.com
Social media: Facebook
Background: Martin is the owner of Pro Pumping and Hydrojetting, a family owned business that has been in business for over 40 years. He volunteers in the community and serves on the outdoor garden committee at Russell Boulevard Elementary, as well as Future Farmers of America.
According to his campaign website, supporting law enforcement is an important item for Martin. He was the event organizer for the “Back the Blue, Back the Flag” Columbia rallies in 2020 and 2021. “Supporting law enforcement and all first responders will always be a top priority for me in Jefferson City,” his website said.
Martin values strong schools, a thriving economy, and public safety. According to his website, he strives to support pro-life bills and policies.
“I will fight to protect the most vulnerable among us,” he said on his campaign website.
He also said he will fight against eminent domain abuse and protect private property rights as part of his campaign. Other values include keeping taxes low, effectively funding infrastructure, supporting veterans and supporting agriculture.
Adrian Plank
Residence: Columbia
Age: 49
Party: Democrat
Occupation: Union carpenter
Campaign website: adrianplank.com
Background: Plank said he is running with the goal of serving the working class. The Democratic candidate grew up in a working-class family which had to rely on food stamps until his father got a union-backed job.
Plank owned a small business which dissolved under the burst of the 2007 housing bubble. Almost 10 years after that, the entrepreneur found a stable job within a union.
He worked to repeal the 2018 Right-to-Work referendum that the Republicans proposed in Jefferson City. He runs on a platform that emphasizes union rights and working-class populations.
“I firmly believe that everyone should have the right to form a union,” Plank said on his campaign website.
Plank is endorsed by the Sierra Club and emphasizes environmental issues. According to his campaign website, if elected, his first bills in the capital would be a community solar program and to encourage sustainable farming practices across the state.
“I would ... incentivize farmers to practice no-till rotational farming, a much more sustainable method than the current method that uses much more water,” the campaign website said. “A community solar program would subsidize solar installation in new developments and in established rural communities.”
Other values listed on the campaign website include LGBTQ+ rights, abortion rights and gun safety reform.