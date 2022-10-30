The 47th legislative seat is up for grabs as Chuck Bayse is not able to run again because of term limits.

John Martin

John Martin

John Martin 
Adrian Plank

Adrian Plank
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • City/County Government reporter fall 2022 Studying Journalism Reach me at npqfn@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Fred Anklam manages city and county government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

Recommended for you