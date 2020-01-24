Plans for expanding Flat Branch Park and for Columbia's bicentennial celebration will be presented to the public at an open house from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Feb. 5 at the Walton Building, 300 S. Providence Road.
People will be able to get updates and a list of planned events for CoMo 200. The Mayor's Task Force on Bicentennial Planning also will kick off its capital fundraising campaign, according to a flier distributed at the task force's Thursday evening.
The task force expects the expansion of Flat Branch Park to property at Broadway and Providence Road will take about a year, from April 2020 to April 2021, according to the slides presented at the meeting.
Park construction will include a gateway plaza featuring large letters spelling out Columbia. The "O" in Columbia will be an 7-foot tall globe with one-word descriptions of the city. Park plans also include sculptures, a donor wall, and a new bridge over Flat Branch. Task force members viewed slides of several modern bridge designs Thursday night.
Task force co-chair Deb Sheals said the bridge will be 50 to 60 feet long and should be well lit.
The group also reviewed ideas for a main bicentennial event as well as smaller events including performances and tours. It also got an update on progress KBIA is making on oral history episodes focusing on black history in Columbia.