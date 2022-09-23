 Skip to main content
Operation Clean Neighborhoods returns to Columbia

Volunteers drive down the street

Volunteers drive down the street on Friday in Columbia. Volunteers from around the city came together for Operation Clean Neighborhoods with over seventy volunteers showing up for the event.

 Kennedy McGilvery/Missourian

Lisa Rohmiller held a bag of cigarette buds, candy wrappers and other trash at Douglass Park as she laughed alongside a new acquaintance. Rohmiller, an administrative supervisor at Columbia City Utilities, and Verna Laboy, from Boone County Public Health and Human Services, had not met before Friday. But, both were part of the large group of city workers who volunteered to clean up the town. 

Dalynne Holly uses a shovel

Dalynne Holly uses a shovel on Friday in Columbia. “Community involvement is always positive right? When you see people working that are volunteering, and then you have the neighbors that are seeing the pride you take in cleaning and keeping your community looking good … it’s rewarding,” Holly said.

Operation Clean Neighborhoods returned to Columbia on Friday for the first time since COVID-19 paused the project in 2020, making it the 11th event of its kind. The cleanup began at Douglass Park and Park Avenue at 8:30 a.m. and made its way up to Wilkes Boulevard.

Rachelle Miller tosses grass

Rachelle Miller tosses grass on Friday in Columbia. ”Just cleaning up Columbia [and] making it a better place to live, work, and play. It’s better for everyone,” said Miller about volunteering.
Robert Lambers, right, watches as a volunteer crosses the street

Robert Lambers, right, watches as a volunteer crosses the street on Friday in Columbia. The group had completed the cleanup on Park Avenue and was moving to begin cleaning up on Lyon Street.
Marquerll Robinson repaints the curb

Marquerll Robinson repaints the curb on Friday in Columbia. Each volunteer was assigned a task and a group. Some volunteers worked in the park, picked up litter and mowed the grass.
Tammy Irovic, adds the last layer for the newly painted cross walk

Tammy Irovic, adds the last layer for the newly painted cross walk on Friday in Columbia. “We had a lot enthusiasm from our staff to do this event again and clearly from their participation we know they were eager and excited about coming out to this neighborhood today,” said Leigh Kottwitz the neighborhood services manager for the city of Columbia.
Ravin Forbis, mows the grass

Ravin Forbis mows the grass on Friday in Columbia. The “street” cleaning crew spread out their task, having volunteers working in the entirety of Park Avenue.
A street sweeper clears out the remaining grass clippings

A street sweeper clears out the remaining grass clippings on Friday in Columbia. Many volunteers work for the city of Columbia in various fields and departments and joined together for this annual community event.
  • Reporter, Fall 2021 Studying Reporting/Writing Journalism Reach me at kme3m6@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Assistant city editor, fall 2022. Reach me at kristinkuchno@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at sofizeman@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

