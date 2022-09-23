Operation Clean Neighborhoods returns to Columbia

Dalynne Holly uses a shovel on Friday in Columbia. “Community involvement is always positive right? When you see people working that are volunteering, and then you have the neighbors that are seeing the pride you take in cleaning and keeping your community looking good … it’s rewarding,” Holly said.
Tammy Irovic, adds the last layer for the newly painted cross walk on Friday in Columbia. “We had a lot enthusiasm from our staff to do this event again and clearly from their participation we know they were eager and excited about coming out to this neighborhood today,” said Leigh Kottwitz the neighborhood services manager for the city of Columbia.
A street sweeper clears out the remaining grass clippings on Friday in Columbia. Many volunteers work for the city of Columbia in various fields and departments and joined together for this annual community event.
Lisa Rohmiller held a bag of cigarette buds, candy wrappers and other trash at Douglass Park as she laughed alongside a new acquaintance. Rohmiller, an administrative supervisor at Columbia City Utilities, and Verna Laboy, from Boone County Public Health and Human Services, had not met before Friday. But, both were part of the large group of city workers who volunteered to clean up the town.
Operation Clean Neighborhoods returned to Columbia on Friday for the first time since COVID-19 paused the project in 2020, making it the 11th event of its kind. The cleanup began at Douglass Park and Park Avenue at 8:30 a.m. and made its way up to Wilkes Boulevard.
"Unfortunately, a lot of times people's interaction with the city can be for a not-so positive reason," Rohmiller said. "This is something positive that we can all do."
The streets were filled with workers from various city departments in neon vests holding leaf blowers, trash pickers and garbage bags. The sidewalks were cleared and the roads scrubbed down with mechanical sweepers.
"...To have city employees to not only work here, but volunteering to clean that area, says a lot about the culture our mayor and leaders want for the city," Laboy said.
Leigh Kottwitz, the neighborhood services manager, organized this year's cleanup. The event had more than 70 city employees volunteer, but she shared that they exceeded this number and had a record turnout.
"When you're walking down a street and you're looking at a neighborhood, that's a different perspective than looking at a map or having someone call you on the phone," Kottwitz said. "When you see it, you just get a different sense for the neighborhood."
Columbia residents were also offered tire pickup services during the event. Dumpsters were stationed throughout the streets for residents to use as well.
This was many of the volunteers' first time due to the pause in the event, Kottwitz said. The day offered a chance for the city workers to connect with the other workers, but also the residents in the area.
"We've all been through hard times, and it's hard to clean up everything that needs to be cleaned up in your life," Rohmiller said. "If you have a little bit of a boost, somebody to help you get started, it's easier to keep things maintained. So I think that applies to life in this pickup in the park as well."