Operation Safe Winter provides winter clothing for homeless population

On Saturday morning, Flat Branch Park buzzed with the sounds of overlapping conversations and smells of warm soup during Operation Safe Winter's last distribution event before the winter season.
Operation Safe Winter, a community organization that helps the homeless population in Columbia, held the event to provide warm clothes and other items before the cold sets in.
People gathered new belongings from tables lining the sidewalk piled high with coats, hats and scarves.
Along with the winter gear, smaller items like menstrual products, soap, glasses and belts were available.
After the clothing, several tables were dedicated to warm food. Soups, chili and sandwiches were all pre-prepared to hand out, along with snacks like chips and cookies. Volunteers helped people find items and passed out food.
Operation Safe Winter was started four years ago and brought in volunteers from Turning Point, the John Brown Gun Club and Peoples Defense. Still more volunteers showed up because they heard about it from friends.
"There's not as many people helping the homeless, so I was looking for ways to give back to the community, and this is one of the ways to give back to people," said volunteer Megan Horstmeier.
Saturday was some of the volunteers' first time attending the event, though many had helped out in previous years. Attendance this year was higher than usual, with at least 25 people moving through the line at any time. About 60 people in total came to gather supplies.
"This is the biggest one that I've seen," said Dirk Burhans, a volunteer from the John Brown Gun Club. "It's a natural coming together."
During the event, people came and went through the park. Some sat in groups on the grass, while others gathered armfuls of coats and blankets or conversed with volunteers.
In addition to physical supplies, attendees connected with community resources, finding out where to get food stamps or how to use Turning Point's mail service.
As people moved through the line, a pile of sleeping bags and tarps steadily dwindled. Sixty tents, one per person, were gone by noon.
"I found out through rumors, people talking about it at the soup kitchen," said one of the attendees. He was looking for a tent and sleeping bag, since his had been stolen.
While this is the last event before the winter season, Operation Safe Winter holds events throughout the year. On Dec. 21, there will be an event at City Hall in honor of the National Homeless Day of Remembrance. And near the end of winter, Operation Safe Winter will celebrate the start of spring.
"I woke up this morning thinking about healing," said Shaun Brown, another of the event's attendees. "It's a very fortunate thing for the homeless."
Operation Safe Winter also coordinates with Turning Point to provide help through the winter season, especially in the case of a big winter storm.
"It shows people that people care," said Alysia Beaudoin, a volunteer. "To know we are loved, supported and not forgotten. It helps people feel seen."