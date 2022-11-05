During blustery weather Saturday, members of the community gathered for Operation Safe Winter’s supply distribution event.

Operation Safe Winter is a local organization that was founded five years ago in order to address the need for winter gear for people experiencing homelessness. Saturday’s donation and distribution was the last event before the winter season arrives.

  Courts reporter, fall 2022.

  Assistant city editor, fall 2022.

