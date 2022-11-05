During blustery weather Saturday, members of the community gathered for Operation Safe Winter’s supply distribution event.
Operation Safe Winter is a local organization that was founded five years ago in order to address the need for winter gear for people experiencing homelessness. Saturday’s donation and distribution was the last event before the winter season arrives.
Local residents dropped off donations in the morning, which were then organized by volunteers. Long tables lined the parking lot across from Flat Branch Park, stacked high with winter supplies.
Heavy blankets and quilts, winter coats and boots were among the most commonly donated items. Bins full of brightly colored knit scarves and hats stood out against the overcast sky. Water bottles and hand warmers were also available.
Larger items such as tents and sleeping bags were especially popular. About 30 attendees were present, and many of them gathered and went through supplies together, often sharing.
“Yeah, we’re homeless, but we’re not bad people,” attendee Susan Carr said. “We do help other people, too. If I have it and they need it, I give it to them.”
For Carr, events like these provide the best opportunities for affordable clothing, especially when it comes to winter supplies. She has been unhoused for three years and regularly attends events held by Operation Safe Winter.
“It shows me that there’s still humanity out there,” Carr said, “that people still care about the homeless when others have given up on us.”
Both organizers and attendees said that since Operation Safe Winter was founded, awareness and advocacy by the city of Columbia has grown.
However, many would like to see more progress. Some event organizers mentioned the need for permanent shelters and an increase in affordable housing.
The Missourian has previously reported on how extreme summers and brutal winters leave people experiencing homelessness especially susceptible to heatstroke and frostbite. While the city offers warming and cooling centers, the majority of these only operate during business hours, not overnight, Carr mentioned.
“We need more places for people who need help, like emergency shelters,” Carr said. “Yeah, it’s not snowing right now, but it’s still cold at night.”