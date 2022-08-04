Opioid use during pregnancy can cause behavioral and neurological effects on the mother's child, which may not be evident until later in life, MU researchers have found.
Taking opioids during the nine months of pregnancy has been linked to multiple negative effects on a child, including poor fetal growth, low birth weight, glaucoma, possible congenital defects and higher risk of admission to neonatal intensive care.
It's becoming more common for pregnant women to use opioids, either through medical prescriptions or other means to satisfy a dependency, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Women with opioid-related diagnoses documented at delivery increased by 131% from 2010 to 2017, the Journal of the American Medical Association reported in 2021. The survey of 11.8 million women was taken in 47 states and the District of Columbia.
Opioids, like oxycodone, are narcotics that can be prescribed for treating moderate or severe pain after an injury, surgery, cancer, other health condition or emergency.
“Physicians prescribe oxycodone, but they don’t have all the data for the implications on the fetus and long-term health,” said Cheryl Rosenfeld, a professor in the MU College Of Veterinary Medicine and one of the lead researchers on the study.
The research project, called "Mouse Study Links Changes in Microbiome to Prenatal Opioid Exposure," was led by Rosenfeld and Trupti Joshi, an assistant professor in the MU School of Medicine, along with other MU researchers.
They gave female mice oxycodone starting two weeks before they began breeding until they gave birth to study the effects of the drug on their offspring.
The researchers collected fecal matter from two different groups of mice after 120 days and were able to identify significant changes to the natural balance of the gut microbiome in the offspring of the mice exposed to gestational opioid use.
These changes were linked to the disruption of the offspring's metabolism and long-term neurological and behavioral health changes.
Gut microbiome is a collection of bacteria and other microorganisms that naturally live inside the guts of all humans and other animals and can affect one’s overall health.
Rosenfeld said the gut microbiome of humans is very similar to the gut microbiome of mice, making the animal a good biomedical model for this study.
This study suggests that the same issues may occur in pregnant women. If using opioids while pregnant affects the gut microbiome in the same way that it does in mice, it helps explain why it can cause a child to develop significant health issues.
Although the researchers say they would like to continue research on how this correlates to pregnant women, “unfortunately, comparable studies are challenging to do in humans because you'd have to go 20 to 30 years out, whereas in mice it’s easier, because by six to eight weeks, they're sexually mature,” Rosenfeld said.
The topic is personal for Rosenfeld because her sister in-law was prescribed an opioid while pregnant. Although Rosenfeld’s niece had a normal childhood, she began to have multiple issues in her teenage years including cognitive, respiratory and cardiovascular disorders.
Her niece, who is in her 30s, now has to live in a nursing home.
“I worry if this is what’s going to happen to the kids of these moms that are taking these drugs,” Rosenfeld said.
Taking opioids comes with a great risk of becoming addicted and misusing the drug, according to the American Hospital Association. About 1 in 4 cases of long-term prescription opioid use leads to an addiction that can lead to death in serious cases.
In recent years, there has been an increase in the use of prescription opioids for pain that may not be considered serious, despite the risks and possibly due to the lack of evidence about their long-term effectiveness, according to the CDC.
If a woman uses opioids during pregnancy, it can cause a child to experience neonatal abstinence syndrome, a drug withdrawal condition also known as NAS.
It may be better for a pregnant woman to ask a physician about other options if presented with a prescription opioid, Joshi said.
“I think it would be a good conversation for women to be having with their physician so that they could really give much more thorough thought to any other alternative,” Joshi said.