Opioid use during pregnancy can cause behavioral and neurological effects on the mother's child, which may not be evident until later in life, MU researchers have found.

Taking opioids during the nine months of pregnancy has been linked to multiple negative effects on a child, including poor fetal growth, low birth weight, glaucoma, possible congenital defects and higher risk of admission to neonatal intensive care.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • A Summer '22 reporter for the Columbia Missourian. You can reach me at (314)680-3495 or maelisha.boclair@gmail.com. Follow me @maelishaa on Instagram and Twitter for more news updates from me as well!

Recommended for you