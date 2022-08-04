A Summer '22 reporter for the Columbia Missourian. You can reach me at (314)680-3495 or maelisha.boclair@gmail.com. Follow me @maelishaa on Instagram and Twitter for more news updates from me as well!

Follow this search Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today