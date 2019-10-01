Mary Bancroft recently retired after 38 years of service as the organist and music coordinator at First Christian Church.
“There’s a feeling of community and being a part of each other’s lives that’s important to me,” Bancroft said about the fondest memories of her time at the church.
Nearly four decades of those memories were celebrated on a recent Sunday when Bancroft played her last service. She was recognized and awarded a commemorative plaque. Afterward, a reception was held with her friends, family and colleagues.
“It made me realize the difference one life makes in the lives of others,” Bancroft said.
Anyone who’s come to a service at First Christian Church in the last 38 years has most likely listened to Bancroft’s organ playing. She’s played at countless weddings, funerals and other special events throughout her career. Her tenure is the longest of any staff member in the church’s history.
“Mary had a cheery disposition and delightful countenance,” Senior Minister Brad Stagg said. “Her commitment gives us a sense of unbelievable encouragement.”
Stagg realized how Bancroft’s hard work was integral to First Christian in just seven years of his time at the church. What lies ahead is a transition and time of readjustment, but he won’t forget the experience anytime soon, he said.
“She loved serving God as an expression of her love for people,” Stagg said.
Bancroft is married to Michael Bancroft, who is the organist at First Presbyterian Church. She met him at a church in Marshall, where she grew up and he attended Missouri Valley College. She played the piano, and he played the organ, so the couple often performed duets.
“It wasn’t love at first sight. He was more of a friend and someone who’d been around longer than anyone else before we were married,” Bancroft said.
She went on to study the organ at Central Methodist College. The Bancrofts have a son, Alan, who is an ordained youth minister at a church in Cary, North Carolina. They also have a daughter, Anna, who lives in Kearney with her husband and two children.
Supervising editor is Mark Horvit.