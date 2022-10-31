Joanna Rodelo was unable to visit her “abuelita,” Spanish for grandmother, when she passed away a few years ago.
“I really cared about her so much and I couldn’t visit her because she was in Mexico,” Rodelo said. “I couldn’t even visit her grave or her funeral.”
Because of this, “Día de Muertos,” also known as “Día de los Muertos”, and in English as Day of the Dead, is “something that means a lot to me,” Rodelo said. It’s the one time of year Rodelo, who is co-president of MU’s Association of Latin American Students (ALAS), can feel her grandmother with her again.
“Every single year, around this time, I want to honor her and celebrate her life,” Rodelo said. “I want to be able to feel the way I felt when I was younger. I want to remember her forever.”
Day of the Dead, generally celebrated Nov. 1-2, is a holiday believed to originate from indigenous people that honors deceased loved ones. The holiday is celebrated extensively in Mexico, but people in the Philippines and throughout Latin America have their own ways of honoring their family members who have passed away.
Laura Gutiérrez Pérez, the MU Cambio Center coordinator, said the holiday is a fusion of indigenous and Spanish roots. To Gutiérrez Pérez, Day of the Dead is not only a time to remember those who meant a lot to her, but also a way to stay connected to those roots.
“It’s kind of become something for me to pass on to my kids so that they can stay connected with their roots even being in the middle of Missouri,” Gutiérrez Pérez said.
Several organizations are holding events to celebrate Day of the Dead and help educate people about the holiday.
Dinner at Centro Latino
The Centro Latino de Salud, at 609 N. Garth Ave., will host a Day of the Dead dinner Tuesday beginning at 5 p.m. The dinner will serve as a fundraiser for the Centro Latino’s after-school program, which operates free of cost to families and helps K-12 students complete their homework throughout the semester.
The dinner event is open to the public.
Nicole Crespi, the Centro’s coordinator, said the organization has a community-built altar with photos of people who have been involved in the program in the past. Volunteers and families are also able to bring in photos to be placed on the Centro’s altar.
“For us, it’s mostly about bringing people together, bringing the community together,” Crespi said. “And then, on that personal note, to express honor for those that we don’t get to see in this life anymore.”
Cambio Center “ofrendas”
The Cambio Center has set up a Day of the Dead “ofrenda,” or offering, in Gentry Hall room 301 and in the MU Student Center. The offerings will be available for viewing through Wednesday evening.
Gutiérrez Pérez said there are different aspects to an offering. The glasses of water are meant to provide hydration to those who are crossing over and the “flor de muerto,” or flower of the dead, is meant to attract the spirits.
The offerings can be personalized, too.
“If you have a loved one who passed away who really liked something, then you might want to add something that reminds you of them,” Gutiérrez Pérez said.
The Cambio Center is encouraging anyone wanting to participate to bring photos of their loved ones to the offerings.
ALAS Día de los Muertos Celebration
ALAS is holding its celebration Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Memorial Union, room N204.
Rodelo said ALAS has been collaborating with the Cambio Center and MU’s chapter of the Society for the Advancement of Chicanos and Native Americans in Science for its Day of the Dead efforts this year. She added that the Filipino Student Association is making decorations that will also be used at the ALAS event Wednesday.
“We started teaming up with other people to ensure that everyone understands the sentimental value, how important ‘Día de los Muertos’ is and what it means to celebrate somebody’s life,” Rodelo said.
The meeting will not only allow for celebration, but for awareness about the traditions and history of the holiday. There will be coffee and “pan de muerto,” or bread of the dead, as well as “papel picado,” or cut-out paper decorations used during Day of the Dead.
“We’re just going to have a lot of stuff to help rejuvenate the souls of the loved ones when they’re passing over to come visit us during our event,” Rodelo said.