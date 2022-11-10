Veterans Day, celebrated annually Nov. 11, honors all U.S. military veterans as well as those who are still serving.
Veterans Day, celebrated annually Nov. 11, honors all U.S. military veterans as well as those who are still serving.
Some organizations around Columbia have events planned on Friday to celebrate the holiday and honor local veterans.
MU’s Memorial Union was constructed to honor veterans and their families. MU staff and ROTC members plan to celebrate Veterans Day at noon Friday with a brief spoken ceremony and wreath-laying.
At the ceremony, MU also plans to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the cornerstone-laying at Memorial Union, according to an MU news release. The tower clock at Memorial Union will ring 12 times to mark the holiday.
The United States Exercise Tiger Foundation (USTF) will hold a wreath-laying and medal recognition at 9 a.m. Friday at the Boone County Courthouse. The first 30 veterans who arrive and stay for the service will receive an American Warrior Achievement Medal.
USTF encourages veterans to wear something that indicates their military ties or to bring their VA card, according to a news release from USTF. The organization will have a table set up near the Boone County War Memorial to give out the medals.
Columbia College is hosting a flag-raising ceremony at 8 a.m. Friday and will observe the national moment of silence at 1 p.m. A special military service tree-lighting ceremony will take place at 5 p.m. All of these events will be located at Bass Commons and are open to the public.
The Boone County Courthouse will join local governments across the country to illuminate buildings with green light. The building will be lit from Nov. 7-13 to raise awareness for veterans’ issues and the resources available to them.
