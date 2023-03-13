On Monday, several community organizations held a virtual news conference to air their concerns about a lack of transparency from city officials.
The groups specifically raised concern about two cases related to police misconduct. They cited the city’s handling of a federal civil rights lawsuit filed in 2020 and the delay in releasing information in regard to the shooting of Quillan Jacobs by police in 2021.
The 2020 lawsuit, which alleged police misconduct during the investigation of a 2018 assault, named Chief Geoff Jones — a lieutenant at the time of the incident — and other police officers as defendants. The lawsuit was dismissed in November 2022 when the plaintiffs couldn’t find a new attorney after the death of Stephen Wyse, who filed the lawsuit.
The organizations alleged that City Counselor Nancy Thompson didn’t inform the council of that lawsuit and the associated body camera footage. Anthony Willroth, lead organizer of Hold CoMo Accountable, raised the lawsuit at the March 6 council meeting. In further communication with the organizations, council members said they were not aware of the case, according to Willroth.
However, Mayor Barbara Buffaloe said in an email to the Missourian that Thompson informed city council of the lawsuit in October 2020. Only three current council members served on the council in 2020: Pat Fowler, Matt Pitzer and Betsy Peters.
The lack of communication to the council was among the reasons the organizations have requested Thompson’s removal.
“I'd like to once again stress that (it’s) the general behavior and tone of the city counselor that we have a problem with,” Willroth said at the news conference.
During the news conference, Traci Wilson-Kleekamp, representative for Race Matters, Friends, voiced concern about Thompson’s interactions with council members and citizens at council meetings.
“Respect should be generously given for asking questions and helping the constituents understand the various problems that are coming up, that are produced, not just from this council, but from previous councils,” Wilson-Kleekamp said at the news conference.
In their letter to City Manager De’Carlon Seewood, the groups asked him to consider Thompson’s effectiveness in her role. The letter also questioned when he will release the Columbia Police Department report on the Jacobs shooting. Seewood said he could release the report following the March 6 council meeting, but has yet to do so.