Orr Street ends Black History Month with community fashion show

A boisterous audience clapped and hollered as models walked down a makeshift runway at Orr Street Studios on Sunday. The models wore clothing designed by local artists as part of the studio's effort to center Black creators.
The Resource Connection Expo focused on Black fashion but also featured businesses that serve the community including Women's Network, The Dream Tree Academy and Victory Finances LLC among others.
Dawn Warren, the executive director of Orr Street Studios, has had this event in the works since she took the position in July 2022.
"Black history is very important, but we're making history now," she said. "Today's event is kind of a culmination of the entire month."
Vendors could set up a table at the event free of charge. To Warren, this was a way of "giving back to the community of color."
Warren made connections with many vendors by getting out in the community and networking with Orr Street's Black artists and residents.
"Many of these businesses, I didn't even know existed," Warren said. "We're surrounded by art. Everything is pretty much driven by creative people, but they are often so behind the scenes you don't realize it."
Networking between businesses was also an important aspect of the event. Vendors passed out business cards to attendees and other vendors while people mingled over drinks, food and music. Some creators, like Jadi Davis and Breosha Williams, were also made aware of other local artists.
"I enjoy being around people that are creating because they push me. I have been pushed outside of my comfort zone for this event," Davis said. This is my first time actually wearing something I've made."
Davis and Williams both designed pieces that were featured in the show, with Davis' work for Jadi's Fiber Creations focusing on knit and crochet pieces and Williams' work for Altered Perceptionz consisting of edgy, custom designs.
Whitney Rajaonarivelo walked during the show. It was her first time modeling.
"The energy in the room was through the roof," she said. "This is a chance for the Black community to speak and show their talent and showcase who they really are and what they're about. We need to see some beauty in this world once in a while."
Elizabeth Pruitt is a photo editor for the Missourian. She is in her last year at the University of Missouri studying photojournalism. Pruitt was drawn to the limitless possibilities of photography. She hopes to capture meaningful moments and tell the stories of those whose voices get lost in the sea of journalism. She enjoys working with Arts & Culture and entertainment beats but is willing to try new things to advance her skills.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.