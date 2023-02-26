 Skip to main content
Orr Street ends Black History Month with community fashion show

Orr Street ends Black History Month with community fashion show

A boisterous audience clapped and hollered as models walked down a makeshift runway at Orr Street Studios on Sunday. The models wore clothing designed by local artists as part of the studio's effort to center Black creators.

The Resource Connection Expo focused on Black fashion but also featured businesses that serve the community including Women's Network, The Dream Tree Academy and Victory Finances LLC among others.

Jordan Ballew models for Erika’s creations on Su

Jordan Ballew models for Erika’s creations on Sunday at Orr Street Studios in Columbia. Makeup and hair for the majority of the models was done by stylist Omni Scott.
Whitney Cook waves to the cheering crowd

Whitney Cook waves to the cheering crowd on Sunday at Orr Street Studios in Columbia. Cook modeled a short tribal skirt created by Myversastyles.
Lena Ranson displays a floral wedding dress

Lena Ranson displays a floral wedding dress from Star’s Brides on Sunday at Orr Street Studios in Columbia. Star’s Brides was the only bridal business to be featured in the fashion show.
Roy Lovelady models his own brand Lovelady Wear

City Council member Roy Lovelady models his own fashion brand Lovelady Wear on Sunday at Orr Street Studios in Columbia. Lovelady was the last designer to walk and closed off the fashion event.
Emorree Elise shows off a dress from Erika’s Creations

Emorree Elise shows off a dress from Erika’s Creations on Sunday at Orr Street Studios in Columbia. Elise is one of Erika Buford’s granddaughters who walked in the fashion show.
Bri’ Lachelle models a sleek, red gown for Altered Perceptionz

Bri’ Lachelle models a sleek, red gown for Altered Perceptionz on Sunday at Orr Street Studios in Columbia. Altered Perceptionz is a well-known black business that sells out quickly.

