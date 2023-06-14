 Skip to main content
'Our appreciation for Douglass': 24th Heritage Trail marker unveiled

Mingling words and laughter made the former Douglass School football field feel like the site of a homecoming Tuesday evening.

A few dozen people gathered for the unveiling of the 24th historical marker on the African American Heritage Trail, located at the intersection of Unity Drive and Oak Street.

Barbara Horrell, co-chair of the Sharp End committee, commences the unveiling ceremony of a new marker on the African American Heritage Trail on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 in Columbia. The plaque marks the site that once held Douglass School’s football field and is the 24th landmark added to the trail.
Former Douglass School football player John Kelly speaks at the unveiling of a plaque on the African American Heritage Trail the on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 in Columbia. Kelly joked that he was unsure why he was invited to speak, “When you look at the list of the top 10 worst football players of Douglass, I’m on it.”
Barbara Horrell passes the microphone to former Douglass School football player Hal Logan on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 in Columbia. Logan and his wife Nadine, who was a cheerleader for Douglass, recalled having to walk four blocks to get to the field from school.
From left: John Kelly, Floyd Brown, Phillip Warwick and Hal Logan react for the first time to the new historical marker on the African American Heritage Trail on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 in Columbia. The men played on Douglass School’s football team and were among the last students to play football there before the school integrated with Hickman High School in 1960.

