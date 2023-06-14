'Our appreciation for Douglass': 24th Heritage Trail marker unveiled

From left: John Kelly, Floyd Brown, Phillip Warwick and Hal Logan react for the first time to the new historical marker on the African American Heritage Trail on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 in Columbia. The men played on Douglass School’s football team and were among the last students to play football there before the school integrated with Hickman High School in 1960.
Barbara Horrell, co-chair of the Sharp End committee, commences the unveiling ceremony of a new marker on the African American Heritage Trail on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 in Columbia. The plaque marks the site that once held Douglass School’s football field and is the 24th landmark added to the trail.
Former Douglass School football player John Kelly speaks at the unveiling of a plaque on the African American Heritage Trail the on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 in Columbia. Kelly joked that he was unsure why he was invited to speak, “When you look at the list of the top 10 worst football players of Douglass, I’m on it.”
Barbara Horrell passes the microphone to former Douglass School football player Hal Logan on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 in Columbia. Logan and his wife Nadine, who was a cheerleader for Douglass, recalled having to walk four blocks to get to the field from school.
Horrell said the Douglass football field became a meeting place for all activities during a time of oppressive Jim Crow laws.
“Everybody took care of everybody else,” Horrell said. “It was a community.”
The Sharp End Committee will add three more markers that honor influential Black people including Luther McQuitty, John Lange Sr. and Rufus Logan, who started the first Black-owned newspaper in Columbia.
A fourth marker is being made by a separate organization and will be displayed at the Boone County Courthouse, Kendrick said. It will be in remembrance of George Bush, a Black man who was lynched in 1889.
The African American Heritage Trail took more than eight years to complete. It opened in October 2019. Its markers acknowledge historical landmarks of Black places and people in Columbia’s community.
“These markers not only help tell the story of past generations of Black Columbians, but more importantly moving forward they will keep us all remembering and learning important history lessons that must remain part of our collective consciousness for generations to come,” Kendrick said.