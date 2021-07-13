The Ashland Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday night approved a conditional-use permit for an outdoor entertainment venue already underway near Columbia Regional Airport.
The Lakeside Ashland development by Nic Parks, which includes an outdoor movie theater, stage, playground, concession stand and lake, got the go-ahead in a 4-1 vote by the commission, provided entertainment ends at 10 p.m. weekdays and midnight Fridays and Saturdays.
The commission tabled the site plan, however, until compliance with Boone County fire safety requirements are met and a traffic study is completed.
Fire Marshal Mike Bauer told members of the commission that two entrances and two exits are needed when the neighborhood has more than 30 residences. Log Providence Road serves as both the entrance and exit to the neighborhood of 58 homes. Right now, it is the only way to gain access to the development.
Concern by members of the neighborhood about heavy traffic along the narrow two-way road was also addressed. The Missouri Department of Transportation governs the right of way to the 35-acre property, which sits at the corner of Log Providence Road and U.S. 63. Parks told the commission that a traffic study by MoDOT was in the works.
The development has proposed a parking lot that would handle 200-250 vehicles. Residents feared that cars heading to a concert or movie would clog the road during the evening and overflow traffic would lead to parking along the road.
“It’s trading public safety for a private development,” resident Ed Musterman said. “It’s trading profit for the safety of our families.”
Another resident, Claude Nikula, questioned whether there would be any enforcement of overflow parking.
Noise was another concern, with a few commission members questioning whether a decibel limit could be imposed. When told that would be difficult to measure, Parks said he would be open to seeing how surrounding communities handled noise levels.
He and Tim Crockett of Crockett Engineering also told the commission that traffic was a concern and that they were in discussions with MoDOT about the matter.
Parks said plans were to provide events on Fridays and Saturdays from May to September, with weekdays available for private parties. All ticket transactions would be handled online to help manage traffic flow.
He also said he intends to have traffic control staff to manage traffic.
“All we want to do is bring good, old-fashioned fun to mid-Missouri,” Parks said.