A fire that burned about 35 acres of vegetation near Columbia's south side occurred Friday afternoon.
The Columbia Fire Department responded to a call regarding an outdoor fire around 3:30 p.m., said Clayton Farr Jr., Columbia's acting fire chief. A total of eight fire crews from the fire department and assistants from Boone County Fire Protection District contributed in putting out the fire, he said.
“The fire crew did a very hasty search, determined that the fire was spreading pretty rapidly to the northeast,” Farr said, adding that the first firefighters to arrive at the scene observed a "fairly substantial amount of smoke" in the area. He also said some smoke reached Columbia's downtown.
“We believe we have a couple of vehicle collisions that may have been attributed to the very smoky conditions and it really reduced visibility in the area for a while,” Farr said.
As of 7 p.m. Friday, there had been no reports of injuries or property damage connected to the fire. However, Farr estimated 35 acres of grass and brush — around 2.5 to 3 feet tall — and several trees were burned.
“For the city of Columbia, that’s a very substantial amount of brush or grass that has been burned,” Farr said.
By roughly 7:15 p.m., firefighters had been trying to contain the fire for four hours. At around the same time, about 20 to 25 firefighters had surrounded the fire and were near putting it out completely, Farr said.
Farr said he did not know what caused the fire.