 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Outside the box: Pizza vending machines coming to Columbia

Outside the box: Pizza vending machines coming to Columbia

ARROW ROCK — Liz Huff removed a fresh, made-by-hand pizza from an oven at her restaurant. Layers of golden cheese and several bright red tomatoes steamed atop its crust.

“Looks pretty cool for a vending machine pizza,” Huff said on a recent afternoon as she cut the pizza into slices.

Liz Huff, owner of Catalpa, stands in front of a wall

Liz Huff, owner of Catalpa, stands in front of a wall covered in mirrors inside her restaurant on Saturday at Catalpa in Arrow Rock. Huff knew the vending machines were worth investing in when she saw them at a restaurant equipment expo in Las Vegas. “Everything’s different now,” she said.
Shannon Barnes raises a toast with Kristin Holmquest

Shannon Barnes raises a toast with Kristin Holmquest using garlic bread during a tasting event on Saturday at Catalpa in Arrow Rock. The pair were immediately excited when owner Liz Huff announced the pizza vending machines. “What an amazing invention,” Holmquest said.
An uncooked pizza sits on the preparation counter

An uncooked pizza sits on the preparation counter next to some sandwiches on Saturday at Catalpa in Arrow Rock. A significant advantage to the machines for Huff is the minimal amount of labor. “The pizza goes from my hands, into the machine, and no one else touches it,” she said.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • I am a city editor at the Missourian and an assistant professor at the Missouri School of Journalism. I help students develop, report and write their stories for publication.

  • I am a city/county government reporter and a senior at Mizzou. Reach me at mebctg@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you