Outside the box: Pizza vending machines coming to Columbia

ARROW ROCK — Liz Huff removed a fresh, made-by-hand pizza from an oven at her restaurant. Layers of golden cheese and several bright red tomatoes steamed atop its crust.
“Looks pretty cool for a vending machine pizza,” Huff said on a recent afternoon as she cut the pizza into slices.
Soon, Columbia-area residents craving a pizza won’t have to make the 50-minute drive to Huff’s restaurant, Catalpa, in the quaint community of Arrow Rock.
Instead, customers will be able to order the pies — as well as oversized cookies and s’more brownies — from vending machines in Columbia. The first vending machine is expected to be installed in late May or early June outside a Macadoodles liquor store on the city’s south side.
What is a pizza vending machine? Well, it’s a little outside the box.
The vending machine, which is being built in France, will be about the size of a typical drive-up ATM.
Dozens of partially cooked pizzas and desserts will be stored inside a refrigerated part of the machine.
When an order comes in, the pizza will move into one of two stone-bottomed pizza ovens. In only three minutes, the nearly 700-degree ovens will cook the food — leaving a boxed 12-inch pizza to come out of the front of the machine.
Huff compared the pizza vending machines to the contraptions she saw as a child on The Jetsons — a 1960s television cartoon about a futuristic family.
“This is the future,” Huff said.
Pizza lovers can reserve, order and pay for the pizzas from a Smart Pizza app on their phone or order from a screen on the machine. The machines will be up and running 24 hours a day, and two items can be ordered and made at once.
Huff said the machine’s menu will most likely include seven different types of pizza — with flavors ranging from extra cheese to chicken-bacon teriyaki with Alfredo sauce. The machines will also serve 12-inch chocolate chunk cookies and s’more brownies coated with toasted-to-order marshmallows.
Prices are expected to range from roughly $13.50 to $15.50 per pizza, she said.
Huff said she believes the vending machine, which is being built by a company known as API Tech, will be the first machine of its kind in the Midwest. The device is branded as a Smart Pizza machine.
The novelty of these machines has caused a buzz online. Huff said a video she posted of the machine online racked up thousands of views in only a few hours.
Customers Shannon Barnes and Kristin Holmquest, who were dining on garlic bread at Catalpa during a recent afternoon, said they were “very pro” pizza vending machines from the time they saw Huff announce the machines online.
“I really thought she was going to be selling her pizzas frozen ... but then I saw that (the machine) cooks them, too,” Barnes said. “I don’t know. That’s so cool. It’s unique. I’ve never heard of that.”
Huff described the excitement she felt when she saw the machines displayed at a recent restaurant convention.
“As soon as I saw that machine, I said ‘I don’t care what it takes, I’m getting that machine,’” Huff said. “This machine has changed everything about everything.”
Huff said she plans to install four pizza vending machines in Missouri in 2023 and eight more in 2024. She’s still brainstorming about where these machines will be located, but she said that marijuana dispensary parking lots, bars without kitchens and areas near universities would be ideal.