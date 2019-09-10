Officers from the Missouri State Highway Patrol found 34 pounds of marijuana in the trunk of a car during a routine traffic stop Sunday evening, according to a tweet from the Highway Patrol's Troop F.

The driver was stopped on Interstate 70 for speeding, according to the tweet.

Troop F has previously found large drug shipments during their patrol. In December of last year, a routine traffic stop led to the discovery of over 300 pounds of marijuana, according to reporting from the Missourian.

The Highway Patrol did not respond to requests for comment.

This story will be updated as more information is released. 

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • I'm a Public Safety & Health beat reporter at the Columbia Missourian, with past lives as a data scientist, academic researcher and defense contractor. You can reach me at spencernorris@mail.missouri.edu.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.