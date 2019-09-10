Officers from the Missouri State Highway Patrol found 34 pounds of marijuana in the trunk of a car during a routine traffic stop Sunday evening, according to a tweet from the Highway Patrol's Troop F.
The driver was stopped on Interstate 70 for speeding, according to the tweet.
“They don’t know that I know, they know I know.”-K9 Rony 34 lbs. of marijuana found in the trunk of a car stopped for speeding on I-70 this evening. pic.twitter.com/hQSl1wE3zy— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) September 10, 2019
Troop F has previously found large drug shipments during their patrol. In December of last year, a routine traffic stop led to the discovery of over 300 pounds of marijuana, according to reporting from the Missourian.
The Highway Patrol did not respond to requests for comment.
