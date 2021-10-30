With bright colored ropes and blue helmets, rappellers climbed to the ground from the front of the Tiger Hotel at the annual Over the Edge event supporting Love Columbia on Saturday.
Fifty-three volunteers each raised a minimum of $1,000 to be able to participate in the event. Funding goes to Love Columbia, a local nonprofit that helps community members looking for basic needs.
The crowd below cheered as the rappellers made their way down. Four volunteers waited on the ground to help with equipment.
One of the rappellers, Jillian Lybeck-Brown, 15, climbed down the Tiger Hotel next to youth minister John DeLaporte.
Her mother, Jenny Lybeck-Brown, watched from below.
“She’s a bit of a daredevil,” Jenny Lybeck-Brown said.
DeLaporte was met with cheers as he touched the ground after Jillian Lybeck-Brown.
Announcer Adonica Coleman read pre-written statements from the rappellers about why they decided to participate.
“Love Columbia puts love into action for a greater purpose. Broadway (Christian) Church calls us to go where love leads. Today love leads us over the edge of a building for such a purpose,” read DeLaporte’s statement.
Many church members attended the event, proudly wearing matching shirts.
“I am a member of Broadway (Christian Church), and I have my shirt on, too,” Coleman said.
Coleman thanked each participant for raising funds and going down the building.
“Thank you both for taking time out your schedules and help Love Columbia,” Coleman said to DeLaporte and Jillian Lybeck-Brown.
Love Columbia has received more than 1,200 requests for rental assistance since the start of 2021 and has helped 176 applicants seek state assistance for housing relief, according to previous Missourian reporting.