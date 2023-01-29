About 30 dogs died in a fire early Sunday morning in Hallsville.
The Boone County Fire Protection District received a call from a neighbor at about 1 a.m. that a detached building was on fire at the 10,000 block of East Van Court Road.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
About 30 dogs died in a fire early Sunday morning in Hallsville.
The Boone County Fire Protection District received a call from a neighbor at about 1 a.m. that a detached building was on fire at the 10,000 block of East Van Court Road.
When crews arrived, the building, which was a kennel for a private animal rescue, was fully engulfed in flames and the roof was partially collapsing, said Gale Blomenkamp, the assistant chief for the Boone County Fire Protection District.
Blomenkamp said it took two hours to put out the fire in the about 1,200 square foot building.
I am a city/county government reporter and a senior at Mizzou. Reach me at mebctg@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
City and County Government editor
573-882-4557
anklamf@missouri.edu